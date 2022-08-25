Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.58.

CHGG opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

