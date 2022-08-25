Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

