Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,056 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.