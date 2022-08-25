Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.68%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.