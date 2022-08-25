China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
