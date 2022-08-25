China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.96. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1,446 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

