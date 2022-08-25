China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
