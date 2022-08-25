China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Further Reading

