Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

