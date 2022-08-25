Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 935,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after buying an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.15. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

