ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

