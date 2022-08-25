ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.84. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 74,828 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

