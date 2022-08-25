CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

