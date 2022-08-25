Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.22. Coffee has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.