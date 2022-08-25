Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CADGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as low as C$1.68. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 16,580 shares changing hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 31.36 and a current ratio of 31.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$303.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.22.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CADGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.0101714 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 18,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,257,215 shares in the company, valued at C$44,637,265.50.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

