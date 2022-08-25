Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as low as C$1.68. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 16,580 shares changing hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 31.36 and a current ratio of 31.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$303.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.22.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.0101714 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Colonial Coal International

In other news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 18,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,257,215 shares in the company, valued at C$44,637,265.50.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

