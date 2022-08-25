Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 633,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.