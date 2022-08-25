Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
