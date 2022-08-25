Comparing AgileThought (AGIL) and Its Rivals

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AgileThought to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -7.09 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.98

AgileThought’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgileThought and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 407 920 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.54%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 45.27%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s competitors have a beta of 1.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought competitors beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.