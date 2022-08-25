Comparing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ryan Specialty
|5.30%
|50.27%
|5.59%
|Ryan Specialty Competitors
|4.21%
|18.97%
|2.90%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ryan Specialty
|$1.43 billion
|$65.87 million
|212.76
|Ryan Specialty Competitors
|$9.41 billion
|$814.92 million
|36.52
Insider and Institutional Ownership
25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ryan Specialty
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|Ryan Specialty Competitors
|138
|892
|1125
|27
|2.48
Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.