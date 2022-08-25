Comparing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.21% 18.97% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 212.76 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 36.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 892 1125 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

