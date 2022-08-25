Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.