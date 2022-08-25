Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.07

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.07 and traded as high as $165.68. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $164.04, with a volume of 3,257,931 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

