Contrasting Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wayfair and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 9 8 8 0 1.96 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $96.38, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -7.72% N/A -21.54% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Wayfair and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.42 -$131.00 million ($9.30) -5.93 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Volatility & Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Wayfair on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

