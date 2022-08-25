CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.30. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 18,733 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also

