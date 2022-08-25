Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

CRSR opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.