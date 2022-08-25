Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Costamare were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

