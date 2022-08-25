Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Costamare were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

