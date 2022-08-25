Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 761.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

