Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.