Critical Analysis: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42% Sutro Biopharma -252.33% -55.57% -38.27%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 277.60%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 252.50%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -17.36 Sutro Biopharma $61.88 million 5.19 -$105.54 million ($2.89) -2.13

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Sutro Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

