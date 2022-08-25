Critical Survey: Helbiz (HLBZ) & Its Competitors

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 232 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Helbiz to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 776 5611 11744 266 2.63

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Helbiz’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.28 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.62

Helbiz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.50% -7,114.54% -5.14%

Summary

Helbiz peers beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

