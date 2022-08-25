Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.08

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as low as C$16.01. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 141,319 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,780.08%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

