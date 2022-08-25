CSFB Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$84.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$71.21 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

