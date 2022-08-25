CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSPI opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.38.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 19,220 shares of company stock worth $170,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

