Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

