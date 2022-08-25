CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

