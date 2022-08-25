Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Cyren Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

