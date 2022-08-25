CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CytRx Price Performance
CytRx stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
About CytRx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.