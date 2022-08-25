CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CytRx Price Performance

CytRx stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

About CytRx

(Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

