Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCTH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.