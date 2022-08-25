Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 2.2 %

DLA stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 253,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.