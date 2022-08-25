Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 2.2 %
DLA stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
