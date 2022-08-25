Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

