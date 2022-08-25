Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

