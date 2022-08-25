Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,440.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,440 ($29.48) and last traded at GBX 2,466 ($29.80), with a volume of 164885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,482 ($29.99).
Analyst Ratings Changes
DLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).
Derwent London Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,036.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,727.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,951.83.
Derwent London Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Read More
