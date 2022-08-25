Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,440.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,440 ($29.48) and last traded at GBX 2,466 ($29.80), with a volume of 164885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,482 ($29.99).

DLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,036.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,727.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,951.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

