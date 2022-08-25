DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

