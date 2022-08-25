DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.37.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.