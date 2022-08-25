DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

DKS opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $38,324,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

