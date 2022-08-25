DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Shares of DKS opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

