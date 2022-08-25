Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.00.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$81.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$83.44.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.