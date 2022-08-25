Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $241.71

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 241.71 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 245.20 ($2.96), with a volume of 1133741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.80 ($2.98).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.29) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.35).

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

