Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $132.98 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

