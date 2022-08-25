Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.60. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 16,212 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a market cap of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

