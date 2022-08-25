Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.60. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 16,212 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Dyadic International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.